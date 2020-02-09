“I want to be alone!” Said Greta Garbo’s ballerina character at the Grand Hotel in 1932. Little did the actress know that this line would haunt her for the rest of her life. After she stopped making films in 1941, she developed a reputation as a hermit. But after a new biography of her best friend, Donna RifkindThe sun and its stars: Salka Viertel and Hitler’s exile in the golden age of Hollywood, Greta did not always want to be alone.

"Greta wasn't that withdrawn-looking Sunset Boulevard character," Rifkind Closer Weekly says exclusively in the latest issue of the magazine at the kiosks. "She was a pretty kind person."

Especially when Salka was there. European emigrant Salka appeared in a German-language film by Anna Christie with Greta in 1930 and subsequently wrote many of the most famous American actress films. “Your relationship was one of the most inspiring in Hollywood,” says Rifkind. “They had a business relationship that was incredibly fruitful and a lasting personal friendship.”

Clarence Sinclair Bull / MGM / Kobal / Shutterstock

Their closeness led to rumors of romance, but Rifkind insists that there is no evidence that they are anything other than Platonic friends. Although Greta never married or had children, “Salka identified very strongly as heterosexual,” explains Rifkind. “She was a devoted wife and mother of three.”

While Greta moved away from her fame, she never turned away from Salka. “They truly loved each other and clung to each other,” notes Rifkind. “Your personal friendship has always been strong. When they both lived in New York, they saw each other all the time. “

Salka finally moved to Switzerland and Greta visited her there and went hiking with her every summer. Both women lived until the 80s and until the end “their friendship was sloppy,” reveals Rifkind. And in their heyday in Hollywood, they showed what women can do for one another in a business environment.

