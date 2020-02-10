The horror presenter known as “The Creep” will return in season 2 of Shudder’s “The Creep”.Horror Show, “Ordered after the debut season broke records for the streaming service last year.

executive producer Greg Nicotero has announced on Instagram that the new episodes will be shot in March, and he also has a brand new face lift for the Creep!

One problem I personally had with the “intro” and “outro” segments of Shudder’s “Creepshow” was that the animatronic creep felt pretty lifeless all around and was unable to speak anything other than cackle or to do. He felt more like a Halloween decoration than a real character, but it looks like he’s getting a little upgrade for the new season.

Nicotero wrote on Instagram: “The Creep gets a little face lift for season 2. Lips added to give it a smile feature. Preparation starts in a few weeks and filming starts in Atlanta in March. “

Creep 2.0 preview below!