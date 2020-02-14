Each district in Pac-12 contemptuously flinches when its football coach takes someone else’s money and runs. It is we-betrayed syndrome.

Treason is more common in college football than a quarterback sack.

This time Mel Tucker jumped from Colorado to Michigan and doubled his salary. It is not a secret. The real problem should be that the transaction makes no financial sense, which is the main problem in university sports.

Last month, the Spartans paid former coach Mark Dantonio a $ 4.3 million bonus. Now they’re going to pay Tucker’s $ 3 million buyout in Colorado. Why? Because they can. It is straight from Moneyball 101.

Tucker’s decision to leave Colorado after a year – a season of 5 to 7 – is Chapter 1 in the Coaching’s Career Advancement Handbook. He is the second Pac-12 football coach in the past three years, after Oregon’s Willie Taggart, who jumped from the Ducks to Florida State before anyone could be sure whether he spelled Taggart with an “a” or an “.” e. “

Taggart is now living off an FSU $ 18 million buyout that fired him before he could finish his second year in Tallahassee.

The origin of this step toward financial madness in college football is unknown, but Arizona was at or near the beginning. The Tuckers and Taggarts have nothing on the Wildcats.

From 1933 to 1937, Tex trained Oliver Arizona to a 32-11-4 record. His program was so good that it received an eye-catching nickname – “The Blue Brigade” – and expanded the relatively new Arizona Stadium to 10,000 seats to fill for his last 12 home games.

Oliver’s teams were so competitive that Arizona included Oklahoma State, Kansas and Michigan State on the schedule, moved to a better neighborhood, and gave up associations with the once regular opponents Occidental, Whittier and Drake.

At the end of the 1937 season, Arizona planned Oregon, which was approximately four stories above the Border Conference Company in Arizona.

The Wildcats stunned the Ducks 20-6 before a sell-out crowd in Tucson, and it wasn’t sure who was the most impressed: UA fans or Oregon fans?

Over the next few weeks, Oregon offered Oliver a three-year contract worth $ 20,000. He worked in Tucson every year for $ 4,300. A few days after the UA booster group held its banquet at the end of the year – limited by the handover of a new car to Oliver – he left the city and drove his new Oldsmobile to Oregon.

UA fans were so upset that Tucson millionaire developer and mega-booster Roy Drachman arranged a “prayer meeting” with the Towncats booster group.

Oliver had no prayer in Oregon. He was a flop, went 23-28-3 before moving to Southern California and becoming a high school administrator.

I called Oliver in 1986 and had a pleasant conversation about his career. The words that impressed me the most were “I should have stayed in Arizona.”

In this century there is no such thing as the “I should have stayed” routine because the money is so ridiculously good that it gains or loses security, if not luck.

Unlike Arizona and Oregon from 1938, Colorado and Michigan State are considered equal. But anyone who knows the difference between a horse chestnut and a sun devil knows that college football has as many departments as boxing.

Colorado is a middleweight. Michigan State is a heavyweight.

Over the next four seasons, the Spartans will pocket about $ 140 million more in media rights than Colorado, Arizona and any Pac-12 school. If you want Mel Tucker, you get Mel Tucker.

As I count, Tucker is the 19th football coach of a Pac-12 school who has been pursuing a career path for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1975, at USC’s John McKay Leff. No school in the league has remained untouched. There is always a bigger and better job with more zeros on the paycheck.

It is Tex Oliver syndrome.

USC not only lost McKay to the NFL, but also John Robinson and Pete Carroll. All won national championships at ‘SC and quickly gave the photographers the “fight on” pose. This is so wrong when Mel Tucker tweeted last week that he was “committed” to the buffs.

The jumping boat business at Pac-12 schools has grown steadily over the past 50 years.

Stanford lost Tyrone Willingham to Notre Dame and Jim Harbaugh to Michigan.

ASU’s John Cooper got out of the job in Ohio. Cal’s Bruce Snyder, dissatisfied with his contract, jumped to ASU.

Mel Tucker, the state’s new soccer coach, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in East Lansing, Michigan (AP Photo / Al Goldis).

Al Goldis

Jim Young of Arizona, a college football Hall of Famer, left Tucson to work at Purdue. Larry Smith, who only earned $ 60,000 a year in Arizona, “betrayed” the UA by becoming USC’s head coach. Smith had been in conflict. The day he told UA Sports Director Cedric Dempsey that he would double his paycheck by moving to Los Angeles, Smith cried.

Smith was an emotional all-in-one, not a greedy man. Most of these career advancement things bring tears of joy, not Smith regrets.

Arizona received a tucker lesson in loyalty in December 2015 when Rich Rodriguez flew to Columbia, South Carolina two days before the UA banquet at the end of the year to interview for the position as a coach at Gamecocks.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, he didn’t get the job. He played and lost, undercutting his reputation and respect in the community and within the walls of the Lowell Stevens football factory.

He was released two years later and received $ 6.2 million to go away.

The UA then hired Kevin Sumlin, who had been fired from Texas A&M a few weeks earlier, and included a clause in his contract stating that he would receive a multi-million buyout if he failed in Arizona would.

Does any of that make sense?

Tucker will soon be forgotten in Colorado and the Pac-12. The next CU trainer will stay loyal to the buffalo and insist that the Rose Bowl be the # 1 goal in life. In reality, however, the revolving door continues.

The state of Washington lost Dennis Erickson to Miami and his successor Mike Price to Alabama.

Rich Brooks of Oregon went to the Rose Bowl after 18 years of work to make the ducks relevant, and – boom – he went to the NFL. Even one of the league’s most loyal soldiers, Mike Riley from Oregon, left the Beavers twice – first for the NFL and later for Nebraska.

According to my count, only four football coaches at Pac-12 schools have prevailed in the past 50 years, committed and passionate from start to finish, until retirement in the job.

• Terry Donahue at UCLA.

• Don James in Washington.

• Bill McCartney in Colorado.

• Mike Bellotti in Oregon.

That’s four out of 97 coaches. Now it appears to be one of $ 5.5 million, which is Mel Tucker’s starting salary in Michigan.

