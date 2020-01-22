Greens 'concerned' about the launch of Rocket Lab for the American spy agency

advertisement

Kieran Fanning and Sam Toms / Rocket Lab

A rocket launches from the Mahia launch site.

The Green Party says it is “concerned” about the fact that Rocket Lab is launching a rocket for an American intelligence service off the coast of New Zealand.

Rocket Lab announced yesterday that it would launch a small satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office, an American agency that provides satellite images for military and intelligence use.

The launch takes place at the Mahia launch site of Rocket Lab near Napier.

Supplied / Rocket Lab

The cargo in question is launched as part of a “Birds of a Feather” program.

All rocket launches in New Zealand by the company must be canceled by Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford.

Green Party spokeswoman Golriz Gharaman said her party was “concerned” about the launch given the aggressive movements of the current US government in the Middle East.

DELIVERED

Golriz Gharaman said the party was concerned about the launch.

“The Green Party has conducted a long-standing opposition to mass surveillance in international contexts outside the rule of law,” Gharaman said.

“In this case, we are concerned that surveillance and information sharing are taking place in the context of the US president expressing the intention to launch attacks on Iran, including cultural and civilian targets that would constitute war crimes.”

“New Zealand should do everything to de-escalate the conflict by all parties instead.”

The Green Party supports the government in an arrangement for trust and supply.

Gharaman said that the decision was made by Twyford himself as a minister and that the Green Party was not involved in individual rocket decisions.

“We believe that an independent foreign policy in principle is needed to assess our national interest, including taking into account the fact that intelligence sharing, even with our allies, can be used to promote the international conflict, which is not in the importance of global peace. “

Twyford told Stuff that the Greens had signed with the broader principles that the government used to decide on individual payloads.

“I am convinced that they have been observed in this case,” said Twyford.

Peter Crabtree, New Zealand’s Head of Space Agency, said that in order to get approval, each load had to pass a series of tests – including “our national security and a broader national interest”.

According to Crabtree, payloads with “the intended end use of supporting or enabling specific defense, security or intelligence operations that violate government policy” would not be allowed.

“New Zealand has an in-depth and long-term security relationship with the US government and a history of cooperation in various areas.”

Crabtree said that the specific launch contained a classified charge, but the National Reconnaissance Office data was used “to inform decision-making by national policy makers and military and civilian users in the US and in US partner countries, including New Zealand.”

While Rocket Lab launches rockets in New Zealand and is led by Kiwi Peter Beck, it is basically an American company with a New Zealand subsidiary.

The Spinoff reported last year that the New Zealand space agency had pushed the then minister Simon Bridges in 2017 not to include the expression “non-military” in legislation that allows launches, since this excludes a “potentially valuable customer base”.

Crabtree told The Spinoff that New Zealand “was fully involved in the safe, safe and peaceful use of space” and that technology developed by the military “can make a big difference in the lives of millions of people.”

Rocket Lab declined to comment.

