CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – A.J. Green scored 34 points with six three points and triggered a late run when Northern Iowa caught up against Drake 83-73 in an important clash at the Missouri Valley Conference on Saturday at the McLeod Center.

Green scored eight direct points to pull NIU over the top. About five minutes before the start of the game, he lost a 3-pointer, then secured a defense ricochet and drove to the basket at the other end, where he raised Northern Iowa (21-3, 10-2) to a 68-68 tie and followed another 3 to go for a 71-68 lead with 3:29. The Panthers fought their way defensively and forced Drake to go 1-8 in the last minutes.

The Panthers received votes in the AP Top 25 poll and are perfect 13: 0 this season at the McLeod Center. The Panthers have been unbeaten twice at the McLeod Center – 2009-10 and 2014-15. NIU is 60-6 if coach Ben Jacobson scores 80-0 10-0 this season.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa, who won his fifth game in a row. Spencer Haldeman added 12.

Liam Robbins had 17 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (16-9, 6-6). D.J. Wilkins added 16 points, Anthony Murphy 15 points.

Northern Iowa meets Illinois State at home on Wednesday. Drake meets Missouri State on Wednesday.

