We are a week after the release of Green Days’ 4K rated album Father Of All … and while the band is on their way to their fourth British number one, they are now turning to Out Boy and Weezer for the upcoming Hella Mega Tour with Fall in summer.

In a new interview on Beats 1 by Apple Music, Zane Lowe asks Billie Joe Armstrong about the “general mood” of the setlist for the tour, to which the front man laughs: “Many well-known pieces are played. You know, we’re going to play some new songs and then definitely immerse ourselves in all the stuff that people (pause) … all favorites. “

Zane jokes that the singer and guitarist has had difficulty admitting that Green Day has “hits” in the past, and Billie Joe insists, “We play the hits!”

Interestingly enough, Green Day’s setlists look back on the more popular material of their more than 30-year career, but they have always messed things up on different tours and are known to pocket rarely played jewels when they feel like it , There is a possibility that they will publish more fresh material before going out on the streets, which could also end up in the setlist.

“We have more songs,” continues Billie Joe. “I’ve written about three or four since the first single (Father Of All …) (last September) came out. I mean, the way people can make music is so exciting because we are now just getting things out whenever we want – we are completely unstructured, so to release a single or an EP there or to contribute something to an album … we don’t really know, but we’re in. Hopefully there will be Summer even more music. Let’s see what happens. “

When asked how many songs Green Day has left over from the Father Of All… sessions, Billie Joe reveals: “We still have seven songs left over from this session. And then, yes, there are four (that have been written since then), so we have almost another album right now. “

Experience the Hella Mega Tour on the following dates this year.

June

13 Paris, France, La Defense Arena,

14 Groningen, The Netherlands, Stadspark

17 Antwerp, Belgium, Sportspaleis

21 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

24 Glasgow, United Kingdom, Glasgow Green

26 London, United Kingdom, London Stadium

27 Huddersfield, United Kingdom, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 Dublin, Ireland, RDS Arena

July

17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

21 San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

24 San Diego, California, Petco Park

25 Los Angeles, California, Dodger Stadium

28 Commerce City, CO, the DICK sports park

31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

August

1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

6 Jacksonville, Florida TIAA Bank Field

8 SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA

11 Minneapolis, MN target field

13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

22 Citi Field, New York, NY

24 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

27 Boston, MA Fenway Park

29 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA

November

8 Perth, Australia – HBF Park



11 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium



14 Sydney, Australia – Bankwest Stadium



17 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium



20 Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium



22 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

