Green Day have shared a new song from their upcoming LP Father of All … It’s called “Oh Yeah!” And you can hear it below.

In the YouTube description for the music video, the band announced that they would be Joan Jett’s version of the Gary Glitter song “Do you want to touch me? (Oh Yeah) ”for the new song. “One of the authors of this song is a total asshole, so we’re donating our license fees for this song to IJM and RAINN,” they wrote.

“Oh yeah!” Is the third song on Father of All … after the title track and “Fire, Ready, Aim”, which was released as part of a new NHL partnership. The recording, which will be released on February 7, follows the 2016 Revolution Radio.

Later this year, Green Day goes on the Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. You can get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)

Read Pitchforks Sunday Review of Green Days 1994 album Dookie.

