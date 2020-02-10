It’s good to know that science can confirm what millions of teenage girls have believed for years and may still think they are a bit of an adult. And if you can’t read the sarcasm on this first line, you may have already bought the idea that Greek science is indeed the final word for what true beauty is. To be honest, Jeremy Dick from MovieWeb and many others who have reported on this story probably have their own beliefs and may not agree more than I do when it comes to ‘scientific beauty’ that this is the only definitive way to highlight physical beauty and who has the most of it. Overall, it’s another very biased system that says one thing is beautiful while another isn’t, and another way of making it known that celebrities are the “beautiful” people while the rest of us it is not worth noticing until we earn enough of an impact on enough people around us that we are finally noticed. Yes, it’s pretty cynical to say such things, but it’s also a joke to think that physical beauty is so easy to grasp if, for many people, the concept is something that cannot be easily defined when you consider how many different variations and concepts of beauty there are, even if you only think about the physical aspects of another person. This is why science and some people are not so friendly when it comes to quantifying something as sensitive as an external appearance, as it reminds people of what is considered by some standards to be beautiful as they try to hold it up as THE standard. The whole argument “true beauty is inside” is not what I’m going to get into today because it is a sticky, emotional mess that takes too long to play out. However, talking about physical beauty is a highly subjective matter, over which even the ancient Greeks had no monopoly in their day.

Rafi Last of Business Insider has something to say about it, because in truth the Phi golden ratio is perfect for those who want to get involved, but as a universal standard, it’s a kind of hoax that convinces people that the Greeks do Had insider track on what was nice. In fact, they knew what attracted people when it came to physical beauty, at least those who would admit that the relationship was indeed perfectly sound and correct, specifying who and why was the most beautiful. At one point it was stated that Amber Heard was the prettiest woman by proportion, but at that point it appears that it is Bella Hadid. Taylor Swift even made the list and some people can’t understand how she is equal to some of the most beautiful women in the world. This kind of proves that the relationship isn’t too good when it comes to convincing those who want to worship the most beautiful people, unless Amber Heard gets a little uglier or their facial features somehow don’t change, and yet it does. This means that someday another person will appear who will take over this title from Pattinson and we will be wondering how it still works as there are a few variables that a person as the best looking person could push out of his place in the world , but apart from a terrible accident or age, people really don’t change that often when it comes to their facial features.

You have heard that beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder and many other euphemisms, but in fact beauty is a highly subjective term, regardless of whether it is internal or external beauty. Some people think Lizzo is stunning and in truth it would be astonishing if she would qualify for the relationship at all, while others could quote many other stars that she thought were beautiful, while the relationship could deny it through the use of science. It is hard to argue with someone who thinks Pattinson is a very handsome man because there is a likelihood that his mind will change without a real chance to change it. Trying to argue that the Phi golden ratio is the only definitive way to judge external beauty is like saying that there is only one way for a celebrity to get superstar status. There could be a formula for it that could convince many people. but it’s ridiculous to think that it’s the only explanation out there. The fact that this is still attributed to someone is funny because it shows a very limited spectrum of beauty that is tied to appearance and nothing else.