'Greedy' Emerald Fennell wants to find a balance between acting and directing

Rising star Emerald Fennell said she is a “greedy goblin” and wants to act and direct.

Fennell is known for TV roles, including the BBC period drama, Call The Midwife, and for playing Camilla Shand in season three of The Crown.

Behind the camera, the 34-year-old won compliments for her work as executive producer in the second season of Killing Eve.

Her feature debut, Promising Young Woman, has just had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, with an initial response to social media overwhelmingly positive. Carry Mulligan, left, Emerald Fennell, Bo Burnham and Alison Brie attend the premiere of Promising Young with Vrouw at the Sundance Film Festival (Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)

Fennell said she is happy with both acting and directing for the near future.

At the festival in Park City, Utah, she told the PA news agency: “It’s a funny thing. When I was little, I just wanted to do everything. So now I notice that I just want to keep doing it and keep working. It’s all so different.

“It’s fun to do those different things. It’s so intense, it’s such a responsibility, directing and writing something. And you want everyone to enjoy it and make something beautiful.

“And acting is incredibly difficult in a completely different way. You trust someone else to do that.

“I am greedy. I am a disgusting, greedy goblin, I want everything.”

Promising young woman plays Carey Mulligan as a traumatized woman in an incident in her past, which allows her to take revenge on men who cross her path.

Fennell started discussions about the film with producers at Sundance two years ago and described the journey to make it an “amazing whirlwind”. She described Mulligan as “perfect” for the role, but said it wasn’t written with her in mind.

“I try not to think about people when I’m writing, just because it can steer you in one direction,” she said.

“But Carey, as soon as it was ready, Carey was at the top of my list. She is just so exceptional. She is so detailed and smart and funny. And I also wanted someone we had never seen play such a role.

“It requires someone who can be a complete chameleon from scene to scene. And so she was just the perfect person. “

Fennell initially doubted that Oscar-nominated Mulligan, 34, would take over the role.

“I didn’t think she would say yes,” she said. “I sent her the script and I met her and thought” she’s just nice “. And she sat down and said,” Look, I can’t do this, but I’m in. “I just thought,” I love you , I love you, I love you “.”

Promising Young Woman will be released in April.

