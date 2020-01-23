advertisement

High judge and human rights lawyer Katerina Sakellaropoulou became the first female president of Greece on Wednesday.

Until her election victory, Katerina Sakellaropoulou was the first female president of the Council of State for 15 months.

advertisement

Katerina, who succeeds President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, not only broke the gender barrier in Greece, but broke the political barrier because she is not a member of a political party.

CNN reports that Katerina Sakellaropoulou received the support of 261 MPs in the Parliament with 300 seats, far above the 200 required by the constitution.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the result provides “a window to the future”.

“Our country is entering a new decade with more optimism,” he added. The prime minister said the change in Greek society “starts from the top … with Greek women getting the position they deserve,” CNN reports.

advertisement