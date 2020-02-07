Advertisement

LONDON: The increased willingness of the public to express themselves “has fueled the Arab Spring uprisings” and “is driving the current upheavals in Lebanon and Iraq,” said the author of a new book entitled “Information Warriors: The Battle for Hearts and heads in the Middle East. “

The publication of the book by Vyvyan Kinross, a former advisor to the Government of Abu Dhabi and the Palestinian Authority, took place at the Arab-British Center in London on Thursday and was organized in collaboration with the Arab-British Understanding Council.

“The retreat of the West and the end of the era of large-scale interventions open up new opportunities for regional players, particularly Russia, Turkey and Iran,” Kinross told Arab News.

His book deals with the information war in the region that has been going on since the First World War and has made a significant contribution to shaping events in the Middle East.

The book aims to shed light on the key personalities, intellectual influences, propaganda campaigns, tactics and tools that have shaped this information war in the last century, said Kinross, a former senior advisor to the United Nations Project Services Office.

“This more hidden, more systematic war has often been overlooked at the expense of focusing on the military and economic conflict,” he added.

“But tools and techniques were used that should be better known and understood to understand the complexity with which ideas are packaged and sold to shape public opinion,” he said.

“Censorship and closed information cultures no longer work as before, and command and control management is no longer as effective,” he added.

“We are starting to hear voices that have been hidden for too long. I believe that increasing public opinion is the greatest irreversible flood in the region’s history.”

