Rain and strong winds are expected to blow over Greater Manchester for at least another four days after Storm Ciara.

It is predicted there will be more showers and winds on Sunday evenings as residents struggle with flooding throughout the region.

The Environment Agency has issued 31 flood warnings for Greater Manchester, including six for Bolton, Rochdale and Bury.

Heavy rain falls in front of the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday

A yellow wind warning is in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, and the Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning until 6:00 p.m.

The bad weather could cause further misery for the next few days with more rain and wind forecast.

Gusts of up to 80 mph are expected and showers will last at least until Thursday.

Manchester Airport recorded an extremely strong gust of 100 km / h on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Met Office said: “Greater Manchester is facing another wet and windy night on Sunday.

Houses on Kendal Drive in Radcliffe, while Storm Ciara’s strong wind and rain create chaos

“Although it won’t be as bad today as it used to be.

“It will continue to be very windy and showers will return around 5pm or 6pm tonight (Sunday). This will take most of the evening.

“There will be heavy showers this afternoon and evening, and there will be more showers overnight and for the next few days – although these will not be as heavy as the rain on Sunday morning.

“We could even see thunder and hail falling.”