Greater Manchester municipal tax could increase to fund more police officers and firefighters

Greater Manchester municipal tax could be increased to fund more police and fire officers as proposed by Mayor Andy Burnham.

The combined agency has announced that it plans to increase Band D real estate accounts by £ 24 a year, which is £ 9 less than last year.

Mr. Burnham said he made “tough decisions” to protect “vital” front-line services in the face of continued government cuts.

The municipal tax covers local services such as social welfare, parks and garbage disposal, while part of the bill – the bid – is used to finance regional services for which the mayor is responsible.

If approved by the combined authority, the bid will be added to the municipality’s tax returns when these are determined by the 10 regional authorities in the coming months.

Mr. Burnham said: “I had to make difficult decisions to propose this budget.

“I have to keep the balance between providing the vital services people in Greater Manchester need and the pressure from cuts by the central government and ensuring that the taxpayer burden in the council is fair.

“This slight increase in local tax, which I proposed, which is less than the increase in 2019/20, is intended to ensure that we have a fire and police service that will perform the tasks they expect, and our communities will provide support to those in Germany who need a little extra help. “

The proposed increase would affect the hiring of 108 firefighters in 2021/21.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester

(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

The Greater Manchester fire and rescue service has been ‘hammered’ by the central government since 2010 at £ 23.8m, Burnham said.

In the meantime, the part of the tax that the police fund has yet to be agreed. The public consultation runs until January 27th.

Since 2010, more than £ 200m has been cut from the Greater Manchester Police budget.

The proposed increase would affect the hiring of 108 firefighters in 2021/21

(Image: Copyright unknown)

On Wednesday, the government announced a £ 1.1 billion increase in its direct police service grant. Greater Manchester plans to receive another £ 40m.

This money will be used to fund the first wave of an additional 20,000 police officers in the UK. 347 of these will be made available for the urban region this year.

Deputy Mayor Bev Hughes said: “This announcement is long overdue and we are far from reversing the damage of the past decade, when local policing has been hit to the core.

“But it is a small first step to sustainably increase the number of police officers and ensure that our police force is adequately funded.”

Mr. Burnham also suggests the existing Our Pass program, a free bus ticket for 16-18 year olds, to expand free bus travel for young people up to the age of 21.

The final budget will be presented for approval at a meeting of the combined agency on February 14.

