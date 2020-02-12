Formula 1 chiefs are ready to announce the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, PA news agency knows.

Confirmation could be given on Wednesday after it was decided that the race scheduled for April 19 could no longer continue as planned.

The corona virus has claimed more than 1,000 lives in China. Corona virus: confirmed cases (PA graphic)

Chase Carey, the head of Formula 1, said on Wednesday: “We recognize that there is a good chance that the event will be postponed, if not the probability.”

The F1 hierarchy has considered plans to postpone the race for a later time in the season.

However, since a record of 22 Grand Prix races – including the lap in Shanghai – is already on the calendar, it will be difficult to change the race to another date.

Carey, speaking to Sky Sports, added: “Part of the challenge is that you don’t really know the time frame (of the virus). Chase Carey has admitted that the Chinese race is at risk (David Davies / PA).

“It is clear that we have a full calendar, so it is not easy to postpone this date so late when we are basically a month before our first race of the season.”

“We will work with our Chinese partners to see what options there are when we know more.”

F1 Motorsport Director Ross Brawn said last week: “China is an enthusiastic and growing market, so we want to run a race there.”

“We’re just going to try to find a window that shows when the race could take place towards the end of the year.” Ross Brawn, F1 Motorsport Director, hopes that a date for a newly planned Chinese Grand Prix (David Davies) will be set by the end of the year / PA Images)

The first Vietnam Grand Prix will take place on April 5, two weeks before the race in Shanghai.

Hanoi is on the Chinese border, and the traveling F1 circus fears that the race may have to be postponed.

However, the heads of sports are determined that the third round of the season will take place as planned.

The first winter test will take place in Barcelona next week before the first race of the season on March 15th in Melbourne.