Grayson Perry's first art exhibited for the first time in decades

Some of the first works by artist and broadcaster Grayson Perry can be seen for the first time in decades.

Many of the 70 works of art shown in the exhibition come from all over the UK following a call to the public in 2018 to find the early work of the transvestite potter.

The exhibition, entitled Grayson Perry: The Pre-Therapy Years, is held at the Holburne Museum in Bath and explores his work between 1982 and 1994. (Ian West / PA)

Perry said: “This show was so nice to put together, I am really looking forward to seeing these early works again, which I have not seen since the 1980s.

“It’s so close that I will someday meet myself as a young man, an angry, priapic me with enormous energy but a much smaller wardrobe.”

In 2018, the Turner Prize winner made a personal appeal to help locate his artwork, and said his administration of the pieces he had produced was poor at the start of his career.

Pots, plates and sculptures will be on display and the evolution of his female alter ego Claire will be explored in the exhibition. The exhibition runs until 25 May (Ian West / PA)

Exhibition curator, Catrin Jones, said: “When we presented the exhibition, Grayson responded very positively because, he said,” nobody knows where those works are “.

“So we asked the audience and were absolutely overwhelmed by the response.

“What followed was an extraordinary process of rediscovery when we were contacted by collectors, enthusiasts and friends, who together had more than 150 of his early works.”

The exhibition, which opens on Friday, runs until 25 May.

