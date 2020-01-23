Gray Daze Release mini-documentary about the legacy of Chester Bennington and their new album - Kerrang!

advertisement

As the release of their new album is approaching, Gray Daze – the first band from the late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington – looked a lot inside and remembered their time with the singer. Now the band has announced that they will release a documentary about the legacy of Chester and their upcoming new album – and you can watch the first episode below.

The series, the first part of which was premiered on Loudwire, consists of Bennington’s family, friends and Gray Daze bandmates who talk about his early days and his time in the band. And while the documentary is celebrating a lot around Chester’s music and talent, it is also brutally honest about who he was.

Chester’s widow Talinda announced Gray Daze’s intention to re-record new music with Chester in December. “For us, releasing a new Gray Daze album will shed light on where my husband started,” she said via Instagram, “and hopefully his fans will get a better understanding of his art and a more complete picture of his journey through give this incredible music. “

“The lyrics contain a depth,” said drummer Sean Dowdell in an exclusive interview with Kerrang! “Chester sings every word as if he believes that every emotion is attached to it. It is bittersweet for me. There’s that big, obvious thing that he’s not here to share this with me. But I am very proud of how we composed this music. It took almost three years to make this record after he passed. I think he would be very proud of what we did. “

Earlier this month, Gray Daze released the first track of their so-called new album What’s In The Eye. Although the music on the song is re-recorded, the vocals are those of the original vocals from Chester. View it below:

