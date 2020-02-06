It’s been around for a year, and finally Gray Daze – Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band – has released details of their upcoming album Amends.

The album contains full length newly recorded music and remastered vocals from the band’s discography and will be released in April on Loma Vista Recordings. “We founded Gray Daze in 1993, the band disbanded in 1998,” recalls founder and drummer Sean Dowdell. “Fast forward to 2016, Chester is on his way and says:” I think we should put Gray Daze back together. “Obviously what happened happened and Chester was tragically taken away from us. When he died, of course it was like this:” Oh my god, I lost my friend, my friend’s wife is now a widow and my friend’s children are now without a father. “There was all this emotion. About six or seven months later I started a few conversations and said,” I really want to end this album. “We will not accept mediocrity, we will make our friend proud, we will Chester makes us proud and we will make sure that this is something he would have been very happy for. ”

After the release of the previous single What’s in the Eye, the band has now revealed another track about Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. The song is called Sickness and contains an accompanying video that “loosely sticks to a true story from when Chester was 15 years old,” says Sean.

“He was bullied at school and one day he was beaten properly. That was the day I took on a role as a protector and almost older brother figure for Chester, which has continued since after his death. “

Watch the video for illness below: