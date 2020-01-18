advertisement

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Cláudia Gadelha, a straw weight candidate, is fighting with Alexa Grasso for the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 246 card after Grasso missed the weight.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission made the decision Friday morning after Grasso weighed 121 1/2 pounds and missed the straw weight by 5 1/2 pounds.

With Gadelha gaining 115 1/2 pounds, the weight difference between rivals was too large to continue the struggle with a financial penalty for Grasso (11-3). Straw-weight fighters only need to be 3 pounds apart when weighing to allow for such a consideration, the commission said.

Gadelha (17-4) fought for the straw weight title in 2016. The Brazilian veteran has since won four of her six fights, including a victory over Randa Markos in Las Vegas last July in her last action.

Grasso also lost weight in a fight against Markos in August 2017. She has lost two of her last three fights, including a decision against Carla Esparza last September in her native Mexico.

Gadelha and Grasso were scheduled for the second fight on the pentathlon main map in the T-Mobile Arena. The UFC did not immediately announce the replacement fight.

UFC 246 is headed by Conor McGregor returning to the cage against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the welterweight division.

