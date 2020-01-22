Grant Thornton offers software for indirect taxation

advertisement

Grant Thornton LLP introduced its new iNDIRECT.360 system to help companies manage their indirect tax processes and data needs.

The system handles sales tax, property tax, business licenses, administration of exemption certificates, advice and automation of the indirect tax function using workflow technology. iNDIRECT.360 uses proprietary Grant Thornton technology to import and process raw customer data, including sales information, property data, payment details and more. The data goes to an indirect tax warehouse that users can access for audit analysis, visualization, and other purposes. Grant Thornton may use the data for government tax returns and process payments for companies related to those government returns.

A related product, RapidECM, has been released as part of the iNDIRECT.360 system. It optimizes a company’s ability to collect, track, update, and report sales tax exemption certificates via a digital interface to meet sales tax requirements after the Supreme Court ruled between South Dakota and Wayfair.

“The indirect tax landscape is changing rapidly, which is unprecedentedly challenging for our customers,” said Mark Arrigo, Grant Thornton’s national managing partner for state and local taxes, in a statement. “To stay competitive, companies have to manage increasing amounts of data while complying with growing regulations and increasing compliance and reporting requirements.”

