Granger Smith and his wife Amber are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on Tuesday (February 11th) and he is absolutely honest with fans about the struggle they have experienced since the death of their 3-year-old son River in 2000 in her drowning accident Family home near Austin in June 2019.

On the occasion, Smith turned to social media and showed a picture of the seemingly happy couple kissing in front of the porch of his house in an idyllic setting.

“It’s not real,” Smith writes to accompany the photo, which appears to be from a video shoot. He describes the crew, the lighting technicians and the instructions required to achieve such a perfect shot, and realizes that part of his job is to deliver a certain type of branding.

However, what he sees in the picture are “2 people in a storm. For truth and guidance hang on God like a lonely fence post in a devastating wind,” he says.

“I see a girl get hurt. She draws on unimaginable strength to perform the necessary maternal duties. It clings to the Bible as if it were a life raft rolling through an unknown sea,” Smith continues own. “I see a man brutally fighting a relentless demon. Protected only by Faith and masking the debilitating weakness that comes with his profound shame; his failure as a father.”

He adds that they are still in love – more than ever – but this love is now tempered by time and experience. Smith notes that while “it is always cute when a young couple exchanges vows and rings,” it is even better to see an older couple who are still together.

“Because you know the peaks and valleys that you climbed together, the storms that you survived, the mature love that endured. That is the real fairy tale,” he explains.

“I think I just want to say that today is our 10th wedding anniversary,” Smith concludes. “And I love @amberemilysmith a whole bunch. And it will take longer for death to separate us.”

The couple were very open to everything they’ve been through since River’s death. They moved their family – including their other children, 8-year-old daughter London and 6-year-old son Lincoln – to a new house shortly after the tragedy and tried to get something good out of their terrible loss through the donation of River’s organs, which helped save the lives of two other people. They also donated $ 200,000 to the Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, where their son was treated.

The Smiths have recently announced the creation of the River Kelly Fund to continue honoring their son’s legacy and helping others. They plan to support charities and family concerns, including arts and education, wildlife conservation, first aiders, and more.

Click here to donate to the River Kelly Fund

Unimaginable pain: These singers have also lost children: