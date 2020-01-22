Grandma's stunning pixie caravan reno was a 'labor of love' in honor of the late brother

advertisement

When Fiona Foote found the Pixie caravan on the grounds of her deceased brother in Waiuku, it was in a sad state.

For a while it was used as a tea room for loggers who worked on his farm. Now, however, the small camper from the 60s, which was rubbed in dark green paint and left to rot, wore mold and covered with spots of green and gray lichen.

It had fallen so badly that it had almost disappeared into the rugged bush landscape. Inside, the rats had their way with the wall coverings and pillows. All in all it was dirty as. It was also exactly the project that Foote was looking for.

“We were throwing things away at the farm. That little caravan was very deserted there and I thought” I think I’ll take that home, “says Foote.

FIONA FOOT

Pixion Caravan-reno from the 60s of Fiona Foote was a tribute to her deceased brother.

“It was really a labor of love for my brother. It was the project that I wanted, something to do.”

In its decayed state, it was “the only thing that went for it” tongue and groove wood floors.

FIONA FOOT

The Pixie camper from the 60s as Fiona Foote found it on the grounds of her deceased brother.

“We thought that it was original. No one has ever placed tongue and groove floors in a caravan. It actually saved. They had old lino from the 60s and that had protected the wood. It was in perfect condition underneath.”

The process was picky and took about six months. She started with the basics: stripping the caravan “back to nothing”.

“When it arrived, it was full of rat nests, so we blasted it from the inside. I removed and repainted all the cupboard doors. They are still original. I had to change the sink, but the cupboards above the bed, the small kitchen bench and the Base units are still original. “

FIONA FOOT

The inside of the Pixie camper from the 60s was full of rat nests.

Foote was forced to get a completely new chassis, but apart from that the exterior is original.

“We just sanded and painted it. It has dents and bumps, but it’s 60 years old, so you can imagine.

“I found old newspapers in the 1970s cupboards that the rats hadn’t eaten surprisingly. They ate all the curtains and everything else that was a little edible.”

FIONA FOOT

Fiona Foote says she hasn’t spent a night in Pixie Caravan Reno 60 yet.

In the end, the needs of the caravan exceeded Foote’s skills and she needed some help.

“Someone said to me,” why are you trying to do this yourself, why don’t you go to work and pay a builder? ” He was right. It was harder than I thought. It was good to take it out. It was trying to put it all back together.

“Because it was so bent, I tried to use a jigsaw to cut the wood, and I’m not the best at woodwork, so I finally hired a builder to do the entire interior.

“Then I needed an electrician to put the wiring so that it could be certified to go to a campsite. Then I needed new windows, so that was another task. I had to pay almost people to do everything. ”

FIONA FOOT

Fiona Foote wanted to go for a vintage feeling, but it became more like a holiday feeling.

Not quite. Foote did the “finishing”, the interior design with its charming beachy atmosphere.

“I wanted to go back to the retro look from the 60s, but in the end I made it more of a beach theme – a bit classic, but it has that holiday atmosphere.”

Foote, who lives in Mangonui, Northland, rented the caravan on Airbnb this summer to cover the cost of the work – all together the renovation came to around $ 13,000. It has been firmly booked since she mentioned it.

FIONA FOOT

Many original features remain in the 1960s Pixion Caravan reno from Fiona Foote.

“It has been really popular and everyone has made great comments about how cute it is. It can only sleep two people, and maybe a child. It’s really very small.

“If it doesn’t pay for itself, I might make it a little ice cream and take it to the beach.

“I am now almost a grandmother, up to eight and a half, almost nine, grandchildren. I am semi-retired, I live on the beach and have a good time. The reno was something to do, it gave me a job and something to remind my brother I will have to think of something else this year.

“This was a big job. I would do it again, but not on that scale.”

Inspired to try a couple she met on holiday in the Gold Coast, Foote advises anyone who wants to try a similar reno themselves to find a motorhome that needs a fir instead of major construction work and a spruce.

FIONA FOOT

The motorhome sleeps two, or three if it is a child.

“Give it ago, they are cute little things.

“I only just finished Christmas, I was actually sewing the awning on Boxing Day. I haven’t slept in it myself yet. I will get away with it myself after the summer storm is over.”

FIONA FOOT

“It has been really popular and everyone has made great comments about how cute it is.”

FIONA FOOT

“The reno was something to do, it gave me a job and something to remind my brother.”

FIONA FOOT

Most of the camper is still original, but it took a lot of work.

