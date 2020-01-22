Grandma, granddaughter accused of smuggling 200 pounds of meth

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A grandmother and her granddaughter are accused of smuggling 200 pounds of methamphetamine through a border checkpoint in California.

U.S. officials and border guards at the Andrade Port of Entry near the Arizona-California state border stopped the couple at around 12:30 p.m. on January 19.

The 65-year-old woman and her 19-year-old granddaughter, both US citizens, drove a Dodge Durango, which border officials examined with a drug sniffer. According to the CBP, the dog reacted strongly enough to examine the vehicle more closely.

Authorities started searching the SUV and finally found 299 meth packages in the roof, doors and side panels of the vehicle. The packages weighed an estimated £ 219 and were worth around $ 416,000 according to the CBP.

According to official information, both women were arrested and handed over to homeland security.

