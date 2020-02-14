MPs investigate a shootout in the 9500 block of Wyatt Oak Lane on Thursday, February 13, 2020. MPs investigate a shootout in the 9500 block of Wyatt Oak Lane on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Photo: OnScene.TV

Grandfather shoots stepson during quarrel in northeast Harris County, police say

A family dispute became violent on Thursday evening when a 62-year-old grandfather, according to police, shot his 43-year-old stepson at the older man’s northeastern home in Harris County.

The argument began to brew when the younger man’s 21-year-old son showed up at the house on 9500 block on Wyatt Oak Lane on Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. John Klafka. The 43-year-old man drove home and started arguing with the 62-year-old man that his son was in his grandfather’s house, Klafka said.

Why the presence of the youngest man sparked discord is unclear.

During the dispute, the 43-year-old man threatened to follow the armed grandfather, said Klafka. Then the 63-year-old pulled a pistol and shot the 43-year-old.

Even after he was shot, he continued to attack the shooter – who opened the fire twice and hit him again. The 43-year-old retired to his waiting car, in which his wife and daughter were.

He was later found by paramedics and flown to the Hermann Hospital Memorial in an unknown condition.

It was unclear whether the 62-year-old man was charged.

