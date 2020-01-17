advertisement

Royal Caribbean Cruise Line is currently not responsible for a tragedy that has recently occurred on one of its ships. In July, 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand suffered a fatal fall from the 11th floor of a ship when she moored in Puerto Rico. The Wiegand family has since filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean and, according to IndyStar, the shipping company is trying to dismiss the lawsuit.

In an application to dismiss the lawsuit, they argue that the incident is the fault of the girl’s grandfather, Salvatore “Sam” Anello. “His actions, which no sensible person could have foreseen, were ruthless and irresponsible and the only reason why Chloe is no longer with her parents,” the request said.

“This is a case about a grown man who, as the surveillance material confirms unquestionably: one went to a window he knew was open; two leaned his torso out of the window for a few seconds; three reached down and dialed Chloe and four, then held her by the open window for thirty-four seconds before losing his hold and dropping Chloe out of the window. ”

Wiegand’s family lawyer, Michael Winkleman, then made a statement describing her allegations as “groundless and deceptive.”

“It is clear that Royal Caribbean’s tactic is to blame Chloe’s grandfather instead of accepting that Royal Caribbean has not introduced industry standards for infant safety aboard its ships.”

Anello claims that he didn’t know that the window could open, but he did lift his granddaughter up so that she could tap on the glass, which she did at her brother’s hockey games.

In another matter, Puerto Rico prosecutors have accused Anello of negligent murder of his granddaughter, which is punished with a maximum sentence of three years in prison. In a statement released in October, the Puerto Rico Ministry of Justice claims Anello “negligent exposed the child to the abyss through a window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship.”

Back in July, Alan and Kimberly Wiegand, Chloe’s parents, spoke about the tragedy in an interview on The TODAY Show.

“We are obviously responsible (Royal Caribbean) for ensuring that there is no safer situation on the 11th floor of this cruise ship,” said the couple. “There are a million things that could be done to increase this security. I know my mother asked people, ‘Why on earth is there an open window without a screen or something on the 11th floor? ‘ “

