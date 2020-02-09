RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) – The Sheriff’s Office in Fort Bend County has confirmed that a grandfather died after an accident with a Fairchild firefighter at FM 361 and FM 1994 near Richmond.

Main crash: FM 361 / FM 1994. A death and AirMed also on the way. The streets remain closed for a long time. Use an alternative route.

1550 pic.twitter.com/lnOWOiX5le

– FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO), February 8, 2020

The grandfather drove his two grandchildren, who were brought to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to Fairchild VFD’s Facebook page, Seth Farquhar was off duty at the time of the accident.

Farquhar is said to have sustained serious injuries, breaking his arm and leg, and heavy internal bleeding due to severe venous damage.

After the operation, he was listed in critical condition.

The streets in the area have been reopened.

Main crash: FM 361 / FM 1994. A death and AirMed also on the way. The streets remain closed for a long time. Use an alternative route.

1550 pic.twitter.com/lnOWOiX5le

– FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO), February 8, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,