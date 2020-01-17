Grammy's CEO Deborah Dugan was given leave of absence for allegations of misconduct 10 days before the award ceremony

advertisement

NEW YORK – The Recording Academy put Deborah Dugan, its president and CEO, on administrative leave for only six months after alleging misconduct by a senior leader of the organization.

The move, announced late Thursday, will take place 10 days before the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

“Considering concerns about the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including the formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board immediately placed the Recording Academy President and CEO, Deborah Dugan, on administrative leave. ” The academy said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The board also hired two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations.”

Dugan, the former CEO of Bono’s (RED) organization, was the first woman appointed to head the academy.

Harvey Mason Jr., Chairman of the Recording Academy, the music producer who has worked with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and others, will act as interim president and CEO of the Academy.

“The board decided that this measure was necessary to restore confidence in the membership of the Recording Academy, repair the morale of the Recording Academy staff, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission to serve all music creators.” , the explanation continues. “The Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy is committed to a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace, the music industry and society.”

Dugan succeeded Neil Portnow, who has headed the Grammys since 2002. Before joining (RED), the AIDS organization launched in 2006, he was President of Disney Publishing Worldwide and Executive Vice President at EMI / Capitol Records. She started her career as a lawyer on Wall Street.

Dugan did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment from The Associated Press.

Before Dugan, music manager Christine Farnon had held the top position at the academy for years, although she never had the title of president and managing director. Throughout her tenure, she held several positions at the Grammys and retired in 1992 as Executive Vice President. Michael Greene became the academy’s first official president and CEO in 1988 and led the organization until 2002 when Portnow took over.

This year’s Grammys are hosted by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the inventor, Run-DMC, Rosalía and H.E.R. and Lizzo, who is the top nominee at eight.

