The 2020 Grammys will include a tribute to the late LA rapper Nipsey Hussle. The tribute performance will include Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Frequent Employees and YG.

Nipsey Hussle was nominated for the best rap album at the 2019 Grammys for his debut Victory Lap. Barely two months later, he was shot at the age of 33.

At the 2020 ceremony, Nipsey is posthumously ready for three Grammys: Best Rap appearance and song for “Racks in the Middle” and Best Rap / Sung appearance for the DJ Khaled collaboration “Higher”.

In a press release, Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of Grammy Awards, said: “The activist, entrepreneur and rapper Nipsey Hussle has not only had a lasting impact on his community, but also on the culture as a whole.” Ehrlihc added: “There is no influence he has and denying his legacy will be felt by future generations. It is an honor for us to bring this amazing group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey’s life and to honor his numerous contributions to music. It will definitely be an unforgettable achievement. “

