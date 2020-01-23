advertisement

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus will perform their formidable “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammys, as the Recording Academy has announced. They are joined by the K-pop superstars BTS, Diplo and the 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey, who have described the song as “Old Town Road All-Stars”. The Recording Academy also promises “other special guests” for the performance.

The Recording Academy has also announced that the show will include an all-star interpretation of the fame song “I Sing the Body Electric”. This performance will include Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell and Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and War and Contract (the duo of Michael and Tanja Trotter). According to a press release, Fame’s appearance is “a tribute to long-time Grammy Executive producer Ken Ehrlich, who recognizes the importance of music education in schools”.

At this year’s ceremony, Lil Nas X has seven Grammys, including three for Old Town Road (Remix): Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video. Follow Pitchfork’s full coverage of the 2020 Grammys.

Watch Lil Nas X on Pitchforks “Over / Under”:

