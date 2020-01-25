advertisement

Tomorrow the biggest names in entertainment and music gather at the Staples Center of Los Angeles for one of the most important music nights. During this year’s Grammy Award show, new and old stars will unite to celebrate their achievements in the music industry.

Also among the long list of names for the Grammy is Burna Boy, who was nominated in the Best World Music Album category and achieved first place for his African Giant project in 2019. And while the countdown to the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards scheduled for January 26 at Staples Center reaches a peak; There is tension in the air for Burna Boy, who is about to write history as the first contemporary Nigerian artist to win a Grammy.

Earlier this week, Burna Boy joined a whole host of other celebrities for the Grammy party before 2020 and also gave an exciting performance of his hit single “Killin Dem“. Other celebrities at the party were music stars such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas, Bebe Rexha, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, JoJo, Lizzo.

View an excerpt of his performance below:

Grammy Party x The Outsiders 🦍 pic.twitter.com/fQy2Gq1NQN

– Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 24, 2020

Photo credit: Billboard

