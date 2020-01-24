advertisement

The 2020 Grammys will take place on Sunday, January 26th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As always, the full list of Grammy performances includes nominees and other acts. In the past few weeks, the Recording Academy has announced solo performances, group performances and tributes to artists (like John Prine) and Grammy staff (like Award Show producer Ken Ehrlich, who is retiring this year). Find the full list of performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on CBS on January 26th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Billie Eilish

Music prodigy Billie Eilish is receiving six Grammy Awards this year, including the Big Four (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist). Eilish rides the huge success of her debut album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” And brings her distinctive brand ASMR-Pop to the Staples Center.

Lizzo

Lizzo had a glorious year 2019, in which she chartered on the Billboard 200 for the first time (with Cuz I Love You) and from 2017 (!) Had a single at the top of the Billboard single charts. It has eight trophies on offer, most nominations of all artists this year, including the Big Four. Her live shows include everything from dancing to rapping to playing the flute. So she is sure to be one of the most explosive performances of the night.

Ariana Grande

A year ago, after receiving a Grammy nomination for her album Sweetener, Ariana Grande was asked to perform during the television ceremony. Unfortunately, she withdrew from the show after not agreeing with the Grammy producers that she could give her thanks for the next single “7 Rings”. Now, with this song for two Grammys in 2020 (Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo) performance), Grande is back on the Grammys stage.

Tyler, the creator

Tyler, the creator, has come a long way since he and his Odd Future cohorts made their television debut on Fallon in 2011. With his fifth album IGOR for the best rap album, he will enter the Grammys stage for the first time – hopefully put on the sunglasses, the wig and the glittering suit that he rocks on tour.

Rosalía

Though she didn’t release an album last year, Rosalía had a marquee year and, along with other acts like Lizzo and Billie Eilish, was recognized for the best new artist. Given that she spent a lot of time on tour last year, played international festivals and headlining dates to get rave reviews, you don’t want to miss her Grammy appearance.

Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Billy Ray Cyrus

The remix of Lil Nas X ‘breakout single “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus was probably the biggest song of 2019. It was awarded three Grammys, including “Record of the Year” and “Best Music Video”. Now “Old Town Road” Voltron – with Diplo and Mason Ramsey, who both remixed the song, and BTS (whose RM put his own spin on it) – will gather for a Grammy performance.

Nipsey Hussle tribute from John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin

The late, great Nipsey Hussle faces three posthumous Grammy nominations: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Appearance for “Racks in the Middle” with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy and Best Rap / Sung Collaboration for his appearance on DJ Khaleds ” Higher “At the side of John Legend. At this year’s award ceremony, these employees, together with Meek Mill and Kirk Franklin, will pay homage to the artist.

Bonnie Raitt (tribute to John Prine)

In a way, Bonnie Raitt has been honoring John Prine since the 1970s when she started performing his song “Angel From Montgomery”. Now Raitt will honor Prine from the Grammy stage as he receives a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Charlie Wilson

Charlie Wilson may not be nominated for an award this year – he was nominated for Traditional R&B Performance last year – but the gap band is forever and his collaboration with contemporary artists like Kanye West and Bruno Mars has got him a little bit into the Moved to the center.

The Jonas brothers

The JoBros renaissance continues: According to the Jonas brothers, they will perform a new song “What a Man Gotta Do” and then “do something else that I think nobody will expect”. You are nominated for “Sucker” as the best pop duo / best group performance.

Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legende, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and War and Contract (tribute to Ken Ehrlich)

This year’s Grammy Award is the last for long-time producer Ken Ehrlich, who announced his resignation last summer. As a tribute to the producer, who had come into conflict with numerous artists such as Ariana, Frank Ocean and Lorde in the past years, the Recording Academy has put together a crew of stars to interpret “I Sing the Body Electric” from the Year 1980 performing music film fame.

THEIR.

Grammy darling H.E.R. returns for their second consecutive year after their five nominations (including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year). Exact details of her performance are rare, but if last year’s show is a clue, she’ll flaunt her immense voice.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has not performed live since her hospital stay after a drug overdose in 2018. With her Grammys appearance in 2020, she returns to the stage. She is reported to be playing an unpublished song she wrote shortly before this overdose.

Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C.

Rap Legends Run-D.M.C. will share the stage with Aerosmith at this year’s ceremony. It is likely that they will band together again for their joint version of “Walk This Way”.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Real lovebirds (and co-hosts of NBC’s The Voice), Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, perform at this year’s ceremony. The couple recently released the duo “Nobody But You,” which they are likely to bring to the Grammy stage on Sunday evening.

