Grammy Performance w / Gwen is going to be a big rush

Blake Shelton sounds more dizzy about live performance with Gwen Stefani at the 2020 Grammy Awards than he has about other career opportunities. The couple will perform their duet “Nobody But You”, as heard on Shelton’s recent album, Full Loaded: God’s Country.

“I can already tell you that this will be one of the biggest rushes I will ever experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammies doing our song together,” Shelton tells Gayle King as part of CBS ‘ The Gayle King Grammy Special (quote via ABC News).

“Nobody But You” is the third duet by Shelton and Stefani. Previously, the two worked together for a holiday album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”, from Stefani’s Christmas album of the same name 2017, and for “Go Ahead and Break My Heart”, which appears on Shelton’s 2016 album, If I Am Fair.

“The easiest thing I’ve ever done is sing a song with Gwen,” Shelton adds. “And you know, look into her eyes and just know that we know what each other thinks.”

Shelton has been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for his song “God’s Country” at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

