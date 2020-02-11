GRAMBLING, La. (AP) – Cameron Christon had a career high of 20 points when Grambling State surpassed Alcorn State 80-71 on Monday evening.

DeVante Jackson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Grambling State (13-11, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who scored his fourth straight win. Prince Moss added 12 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 11 points.

Dominic Brewton had a seasonal high of 23 points for the Braves (10-12, 6-5). Corey Tillery added 12 points. Maurice Howard had 10 points.

The Tigers equalized the season against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Grambling State on January 13th with 87:69. Grambling State plays Prairie View on the street on Saturday. Alcorn State meets Mississippi Valley State at home on Saturday.

