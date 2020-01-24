Graham adds to the misery of Scotland after Russell's exclusion

advertisement

Scotland received a new Six Nations blow after Darcy Graham was excluded from their opener with Ireland, just 24 hours after Murrayfield leaders were forced to discipline sterman Finn Russell.

Gregor Townsend has called on Duncan Weir to replace the suspended stand-off, but the loss of Graham’s livewire wing to a knee injury is another major setback.

Russell was expected to be the man in charge of the Scots at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday after the retirement of former skipper Greig Laidlaw, with Graham a big weapon on the back of five scoring in his first 11 caps – but now the head coach has to do without both.

SQUAD UPDATE | Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir added to Scotland’s squad for Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Weir is the only addition to the group, with Edinburgh-wing Darcy Graham the only injury-forced absentee #AsOnehttps: //t.co/3sqe8GCG9u

– Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 24, 2020

Earlier this week, Flyer Graham in Edinburgh suffered a knee injury at the base of Dark Blues in Oriam and will not be part of the group traveling to Spain for a build-up of warm weather on Sunday.

The SRU confirmed Graham’s injury setback and said in a statement: “Darcy Graham, the Edinburgh Wing, is the only absence of injury by the group after sustaining a knee injury earlier this week in training at Oriam.

“Graham is not expected to appear in the first round of the Scotland Championship after an MRI scan at Spire Murrayfield Hospital has confirmed the extent of ligament damage.”

Racing 92 non-conformist Russell has already informed Scottish Rugby Union leaders that he will not win his 50th cap in Dublin after allegedly missing Monday’s training session after a late-night drinking session. Finn Russell is absent for disciplinary reasons (Ian Rutherford / PA)

The PA news agency understands that Russell went straight to the team hotel bar after he checked in Sunday evening in Edinburgh and ignored repeated requests from teammates and backroom staff to stop drinking.

He left the hotel later that evening, on his way to his parents’ house in Stirling, and was a no-show for training the next day. Russell returned Monday for crisis talks with his head coach, but was told that he would not be selected to defeat Ireland.

He was given the option to stay to help the team prepare for Ireland, but rejected that offer and is now back in Paris.

Townsend is supposed to be willing to give the former Glasgow star a second chance, but first wants to see a show of remorse.

However, that is not enough to see him in a dark blue sweater for the champion opener in Dublin. Instead, Weir gets the chance to make his first appearance for the national team in three years.

Worcester Warriors playmaker was a Scotland player before losing his place to Russell for the 2015 World Cup. He won the last of his 27 caps against Italy three years ago, but will now try to push Adam Hastings for a starting position against the team from Andy Farrell.

