advertisement

From Jessica Parker

Growing up, the only school I knew was through my computer screen. In the beginning I struggled with online learning, and when I entered seventh grade, my parents decided to enroll me in the Ukiah Independent Study Academy (UISA). I was excited to learn from tangible books and to work with an accomplished teacher from week to week.

During my first years at UISA, I got used to the style of the program and discovered that it worked well with my learning process. Having the responsibility to bring my completed homework to my teacher every week, yet having the independence to complete courses in my own time, was beneficial to my development of strong self-discipline. This invaluable academic knowledge was transferred when I graduated from high school, ready to overcome the more intensive courses.

advertisement

Because my older brother’s UISA teacher previously mentioned the possibility of double enrollment at Mendocino College, I was immersed in research into what would be needed to graduate jointly from high school and community college. Before the fall semester started in 2016, I made an appointment with a counselor at the college to plan academically and strategically in the light of that goal in the coming four years.

The counselor’s first advice to me, as a 14-year-old, was to get used to the college environment by first participating in a “fun” class. Although we also planned future classes for general education in our meeting, my first semester as a student at Mendocino College consisted of only one culinary skill class. However, as a student who had never set foot in a classroom outside the UISA building, I believe that this slow introduction was incredibly beneficial and gave me a solid foundation for the next semester. I was able to discern what would be expected of me with regard to homework, class participation, and time commitment before engaging in more challenging topics. My high school teacher would check in with me during our weekly meetings, make sure that the entire course load was manageable, and give me guidance when I needed it.

The only negative side to this gradual start to my career at Mendocino College was that during my first two semesters I had only completed nine units – six of which did not count towards my diploma or general training plan. Keep in mind that as a high school student you are limited to taking fewer than 12 credits per semester, and with most classes three credits, this means an average semester of nine units. A total of 60 transferable credits are required for one to graduate with an AA degree and then transfer to a four-year university. To reach that amount for my high school graduation, I have registered for several summer classes for two years.

Looking back, double enrollment was not the impossible challenge I had initially imagined. I am grateful to have been the student of hugely encouraging UISA teachers who have supported my company and have adapted courses to help me succeed. Thanks to this support, I was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA at Mendocino College and above a 4.0 at UISA.

The amount of weekly work I have completed for UISA is reasonably similar to the homework assigned to nine units in college and therefore requires a comparable amount of time. The work experience lessons that I attended at UISA were useful and enabled me to find a manageable school, work and life balance early on. As I move on to adulthood and enrollment at a four-year university, I believe that realizing what I could achieve at a young age, purely by being a student at a school with an abundance of opportunities that followed and tested me, best preparation for both the academic and the life challenges that await us.

UISA teachers gave me assignments that cultivated personal growth, encouraged me through stressful academic periods, recognized where I needed to be pushed out of my comfort zone, and worked hard to help me sharpen my skills. I am also grateful for the independent learning opportunities that UISA initially taught me about time management – an important skill that spilled into my career as a community college.

The reason I am most grateful to UISA is related to the opportunities I have had, because I can complete assignments when it works best for me and I don’t go to school six hours a day. Getting a job at the age of 16, writing freelance at the age of 17, and graduating from high school with both a diploma and an AA diploma at the age of 18 – I owe my success to the incredible program at UISA.

Jessica Parker is a senior Ukiah Independent Study Academy.

advertisement