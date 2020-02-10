West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said Monday that he had made an exception to “blocking his speech to the February 7, 2020 assembly.”

“This was a significant departure from the healthy practice of reporting live on the Governor’s speech on previous occasions. The media were also kept away. Governor Dhankhar sees this as an intolerant act and violation of the right of the people. This also affects the right to freedom of expression, ”said a Raj Bhavan press release.

On the first day of the budget meeting on February 7, the governor spoke to the assembly. While media representatives were admitted to the gathering, his speech was not broadcast live. The governor, who had stuck to the line of the state government, described the non-broadcasting of his speech as “crucifixion of democratic values”. Regarding the live broadcast of Finance Minister Amit Mitra’s budget speech, Mr Dhankhar said this “situation makes discrimination obvious”.

“There is increasing transparency of the company’s processes all over the country. It is up to the legislature, the executive and the media to engage in the search for souls in relation to this type of media theft and censorship, ”the press quoted the governor.

Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to comment on the governor’s remarks. She said the issue concerned the assembly and the spokesman.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.