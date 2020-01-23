Governor Newsom participates in the San Diego homeless count

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Governor Gavin Newsom was in town Thursday morning for We All Count, the federal government-mandated number of homeless people in San Diego County.

Newsom was among a number of state, county and federal officials who participated in the count, along with Pro Tempore President Toni Atkins of D-San Diego, as well as field workers and volunteers.

Participants used the Counting Us app, which has a geographic information system, a framework for collecting, managing and analyzing data in real time.

The mission and volunteers’ goal was to count everyone who spent the night in unprotected conditions, including park benches, sidewalks, tents, vehicles, and recreational vehicles.

The census is needed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to determine federal funding for programs to combat homelessness.

As of last year’s census, 8,102 people in San Diego County spent the night on the street or at an animal shelter.

Later on Thursday morning, Newsom will also be helping volunteers at Connections Housing, along with Atkins and Josh Fryday, California’s chief service officer.

Newsom is committed to reducing homelessness in his second year in office. He signed an executive order on January 8 as part of a comprehensive government response to homelessness.

The order included the establishment of the California Fund for Access to Housing and Services, the acceleration of the availability of state land for the temporary accommodation of homeless people and the instruction to the Department of General Services, 100 camp trailers from the state fleet and the Emergency Medical Services Authority provide modular tent structures to provide temporary housing and health and social services across the state.

In its state budget proposal released on January 10, Newsom officially announced more than $ 1 billion in homelessness assistance, including $ 750 million for the Fund for Access to Housing, Services and Homelessness.

“The state of California treats homelessness as a real emergency because it is,” Newsom said in connection with the signing of the executive ordinance. “Californians are demanding that all levels of government – federal, state, and local – do more to get people off the streets and into the streets, whether it’s homes, psychosocial services, drug abuse treatment, or all of these Measures.

“That is why we use every tool in the toolbox – starting with the provision of a massive new amount of state dollars in the budget, which goes directly to the homeless, through emergency accommodation and treatment programs to the short-term construction of emergency accommodation on vacant state property. “

