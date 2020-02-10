We welcome Governor Ron DeSantis, who announced the establishment of the Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence.

This Florida Department of Corrections organization, which provides direct support, will bring public and private partners together to increase investment in re-entry programs and employee training.

Next year, approximately 30,000 inmates will return to Florida’s communities. An organized and smooth transition from prison to community is essential for rehabilitation and integration.

Working with corporations, nonprofits, and community leaders, FFCE aims to promote innovative and effective career entry and community re-entry programs in Florida correctional facilities. It will improve opportunities for Florida inmate re-entry, vocational training programs, online academic and class training programs, and wellness programs.

To support programs and re-entry efforts, the foundation will bring together public and private institutions to publicize needs, collect resources and donations, and promote philanthropic giving.