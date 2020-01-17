Governments miss the point to end homelessness

advertisement

The city of Toronto continued to attempt to plunder homeless camps last week, even as it progressed with an action plan for housing.

Removing property from the Rosedale canyon indignant home building advocates. They point out that the shelters of the city are already unsafe because of the overcrowding, which is why people primarily create temporary shelters.

But clearing camps also raises questions about connectedness and space, and the random patchwork of violating and hanging around policies that people experiencing homelessness must navigate in their daily lives to survive on the streets.

Last month, for example, an Ottawa Tim Hortons threatened to call the police on anyone who stayed in the store for more than 30 minutes. The store justified the move by saying that the store was trying to deal with “extreme hangouts”. The store eventually declined after a storm on social media.

But for housing proponents, opposition to discriminatory restrictions on the use of public and semi-public spaces does not go far enough.

“Sometimes we miss the point about what the problem is and what we should do about it,” says Stephen Gaetz, president of the Canadian Canadian Observatory on Homelessness, one of the largest research institutes in the country. “We make all these investments in warehouse workers, but we know from research that it creates paths to deteriorate living conditions.”

Those who enter the reception system have, on average, a greater chance of a deterioration in physical and mental health, criminalization, exposure to trauma and increased substance use.

It is also expensive and costs an estimated $ 59,000 per year in different support for every person experiencing homelessness. Gaetz says that we can offer permanent housing for less than half, including health care and social support.

We know from a growing number of examples that homelessness can largely be eradicated if we extend our response beyond emergency measures, including housing and prevention.

Finland offers an example in the EU where homelessness is falling, because it offers people homes when they need them, unconditionally. Closer to home, Medicine Hat virtually eliminated homelessness by accommodating 1,072 people between 2009 and 2016. Edmonton has reduced overall homelessness by 43 percent over the past decade.

In Toronto, on the other hand, there are 5,000 people who live in shelters one night. But charity Fred Victor holds the number of people sleeping outside, in shelters or emergency centers, and in health and prison centers at more than 10,000.

To put that number in perspective, there were 11,000 homeless people in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Since then, New Orleans has reduced its homeless population by 90 percent, precisely according to the template recommended by homeless lawyers in Toronto – assistance, renting and housing policies that give people immediate access to permanent housing without any conditions.

“The first thing people need is a good home,” says Kira Heineck, leader of the Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness, who is part of a national coalition to end homelessness.

The group argues for the need for a two-pronged approach that explains the various reasons why people experience homelessness.

One strategy would be aimed at those who need access to more affordable housing, which represents the majority of people who are homeless. This includes provisions for more housing allowances in the short and more affordable housing in the long term.

The second tries to meet the needs of people experiencing chronic homelessness with more supportive and transition homes.

“When we have a situation that is so extremely visible in places like camps, we forget that almost 70 percent of the people in the reception system are only there for economic reasons,” explains Heineck, and notes that about two-thirds of those who go enter the reception system and do this only in a matter of weeks.

“If we had resources available to help temporary users of shelters, they would not have to go into shelters at all, and there would be much more room for people who have to use shelters for other reasons and longer,” says.

Gaetz agrees that preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place is just as important as accommodating people who have homelessness. He pointed to Wales, where assistance law requires local authorities to provide immediate assistance to anyone at risk of becoming homeless. “We have to adjust the entire system again to stop the influx,” he says.

This is especially true for young people experiencing homelessness. According to Gaetz, 50 percent of people without shelter experience their first episode of homelessness before they turn 25.

“We wait until things get worse,” he says, “but if we were to do better with homelessness among young people, we would generally do better.”

The TOTO 2020-2030 action plan, approved by the Council in December, promises 40,000 new affordable and supportive housing options. It also includes a new, income-based – rather than market-based – definition of affordable housing and improved measures to prevent evictions.

But commitments to build more affordable homes do not meet the immediate needs.

“It will take at least three years for new homes to come online,” says Heineck. Housing allowances are limited to $ 600 to $ 800, but Heinick says they need to be around $ 1,000 to be effective in today’s Toronto rental market.

She also points to conflicting provincial and municipal policies that can reclaim access to housing allowances.

Gaetz is encouraged by recent investments in housing at the federal level, but says that provinces must do more.

“Unfortunately, many programs are still being downloaded by provinces to municipalities and there is no strategic investment in prevention,” says Gaetz.

For advocates in the field of housing, the need to invest in prevention and housing is self-evident.

“We have to deliver,” Gaetz said. “Otherwise we will still be talking about this in 10 years.”

