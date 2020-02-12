DALLAS – Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with security concerns, putting 17.2 million passengers at risk, while federal officials are poorly monitoring the airline, a government watchdog said Tuesday.

The inspector general of the transport department said in a report that the airline has flown more than 150,000 flights with 88 jets that it bought on the used aircraft market and whose maintenance history has not been confirmed.

The FAA gave the airline more time to bring the planes into line with federal regulations by accepting Southwest’s argument that the problems pose a minor safety risk, the Inspector General said. The surveillance office added that the FAA had not given its inspectors enough guidance to review risk assessments and assess an airline’s safety culture.

“As a result, the FAA cannot guarantee that the carrier operates in the public interest with the maximum level of security required by law,” the agency said.

The FAA approved all 11 of the Inspector General’s recommendations to improve oversight oversight, including new training for inspectors overseeing the country’s fourth largest airline.

The Inspector General began investigating the FAA’s oversight of how the Southwest handles risk after an engine explosion caused the death of a passenger in April 2018.

The review identified a number of problems. In addition to the inadequate maintenance records for used aircraft, Southwest has often failed to provide pilots with the correct information about the weight and balance of loads on their aircraft, which the Inspector General described as a major security breach. Southwest has announced that it has improved its weight and balance calculation system.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

“In 2018, the Inspector General’s DOT Office (OIG) initiated an FAA security oversight audit of Southwest Airlines related to an unsubstantiated hotline complaint and our 1380 event. Southwest worked fully with OIG throughout the process and shared the common goal of strengthening the industry We had the opportunity to review the report and, along with other points noted, disagree with unsubstantiated references to Southwest’s safety culture, and the OIG also looks more closely at the audit Some Operational Challenges That Come Up Last year, we focused specifically on our Weight & Balance program and compliance with used aircraft, and OIG data collection for the audit was completed last fall, and since then we can proudly say we that have made significant progress on these two key operational points mentioned in the draft audit report: By the end of 2019-e, we have introduced goods tracking at all of our domestic stations.Employees are being trained to improve the accuracy of baggage counting and to improve the integrity of our Weight & Balance program. Our Tech Ops team also worked carefully to ensure that each of the 88 used aircraft mentioned in the report either underwent a comprehensive physical inspection from bow to stern or is currently in the inspection phase. Well before the FAA’s original deadline.

The civil sanction proposed by the FAA concerns data processing problems that occurred during the transfer of aircraft weight information from a southwest computer system to other computer systems in spring 2018. The issues were reported to the FAA by Southwest in late July 2018. Since Southwest, in coordination with the FAA, discovered the data differences in 2018, it has improved its weight and balance program by implementing additional controls to improve the process of managing aircraft weight data in our systems , We closely monitor the performance of our entire weight and balance program to support our steadfast commitment to safety, compliance and continuous improvement. We continue our work with the FAA to demonstrate the effectiveness of our controls and processes and to achieve an effective and appropriate solution to the proposed penalty.

Southwest maintains a culture of compliance that recognizes the safety of our operations as the most important thing we do. We are considered one of the most admired companies in the world and have an unprecedented safety record. Our friends, our families on board our planes, and none of us would care about their safety – this mission unites us all. The success of our business is inherently dependent on the security of our operations, and while we work to improve our work every day, any suggestion that we would tolerate a relaxation of standards is completely unfounded. ”

