Former MLA and senior BJP leader Yendala Laxminarayana called on the state government to void the tenants’ title deeds on a 25-hectare plot of land from Nandigutta Sivalayam and hand them over to the temple committee.

After visiting the country in Nagaram on Sunday, he spoke to the media about the fact that tenants, with the help of foundation and finance officials, registered the country on their behalf and even sold it to another party.

“Some private parties are doing mining work in the country. Measures should be taken against the authorities that have given permission to mine in the country, ”said the BJP chairman.

“Cracks formed in the structure near the temple. If the quarrying is not stopped immediately, it can fall completely,” he said, warning that his group would cause excitement to protect the temple country.

BJP Mayor Yendala Sudhakar and other party leaders accompanied Mr. Laxminarayana.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.