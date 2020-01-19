Government fails to keep communities safe, says Soc Dems

advertisement

The government has been accused of failing to provide the resources needed to protect communities against gangland crime.

The Social Democrats say the shocking events in Drogheda and Dublin this week point to the failure of not investing in community police.

Co-leader Róisín Shorthall says that the immediate and very serious gangland challenges need to be addressed urgently.

“I think there is a lot of public concern and fear about the level of gangland crime.

“Those very serious cases need all the garda resources that can be made available.”

But she believes that long-term problems need to be addressed to prevent such incidents from becoming the norm:

The recent violent death of Keane Mulready-Woods and Cameron Blair has brought crime to the fore in this election campaign.

Despite those deaths, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that Ireland is a “safe” country.

“Ireland is a country that luckily has relatively low crime and relatively low murder compared to other countries,” the Taoiseach told reporters yesterday.

“That in no way diminishes the seriousness of the crimes that we have witnessed in recent days that are unspeakable and terrible.

