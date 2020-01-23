advertisement

Government contractors have threatened to launch an agitation by boycotting the bids in protest against the government’s attitude towards them.

The All Kerala Government Contractors Association (AKGCA) said here Wednesday that the government debt to contractors was unfounded when the former owed more than £ 4,000 in debt to contractors. AKGCA State working president K.C. John accused G. Sudhakaran, Public Works Minister, of not only harming contractors, but also insulting them by spreading false statements.

He said the government wanted to transfer contract work to companies and labor organizations by ignoring small contractors. AKGCA district secretary P.E. Thankachan and Vice-President Abdul Azeez insisted on Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to keep the promise he made to the contractors that the state would pay them the funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. “Why is Dr. Silent? Isaac now? Even Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence on this issue is regrettable, “they said. AKGCA treasurer N.P. Chacko said PWD engineers had adopted a “go slow” strategy against the impending suspension of the minister. “That is why we are unable to finish our work on time,” said Mr. Chacko, adding that they were facing a situation where they could not get bank loans or cement, steel and tar from the government.

advertisement

Undefined rudder

The AKGCA will march to the Assembly on 5 February. “If the state continues to ignore us, we will stop all work and shake it indefinitely,” they said.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement