US government bond yields traded higher on Tuesday as reports that COVID-19 proliferation could slow down helped lower government bond prices and attracted investors to the US Treasury debt auction in the afternoon.

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell testified before the House Financial Services Committee that the coronavirus strain disease that occurred in China in late 2019 posed a risk to the economy.

What do Treasuries do?

The return on 10-year treasury bills

rose 4.5 basis points to 1.592% during the 2-year interest rate

increased by 4 basis points to 1.417%. The 30-year bond yield

clicked 3.5 basis points up to 2.056%.

What drives Treasurys?

Some investors attributed the positive sentiment among investors and the declining demand for treasuries to the fact that the infection rate had steadily decreased.

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently 42,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 1,018 deaths. However, the number of confirmed new cases decreased from 3,062 the day before to 2,478, which is due to 42,638 cases in mainland China.

As part of the semi-annual report to Congress, Fed Powell said he saw interest rates on hold but recognized the potential risk that the virus outbreak would weigh on the global economy. His comments are that traders have higher expectations for a simpler policy this year.

On the data front, US job vacancies and the December fluctuation survey showed that vacancies fell to 6.42 million, the lowest level in two years. Meanwhile, the National Federation of Independent Enterprises announced that its small business optimism index has returned from 102.7 points in December to 104.3 points in January.

Investors took some debt off in the afternoon. The US Treasury auctioned $ 38 billion in 3-year bonds, the first of three bond sales this week. Tuesday’s surge in yields helped inspire investors for the securities, but the surge was not strong enough to affect trading in the outstanding market.

What did the market participants say?

“Aside from negative headlines about coronavirus, it’s hard to see how the market recovers from here, but the opposite is also true,” wrote Thomas Simons, Jefferies Senior Money Market Economist.