Government bond yields fell on Monday as investors tentatively responded to ongoing concerns about the corona virus and wondered if China’s supply chains and factories would open soon.

What do Treasuries do?

The return on 10-year treasury bills

TMUBMUSD10Y, -1.14%

fell 0.2 basis points to 1.575% during the 2-year interest rate

TMUBMUSD02Y, -0.86%

decreased by 0.6 basis points to 1.393%. The 30-year bond yield

TMUBMUSD30Y, -1.01%

decreased by 0.5 basis points to 2.037%.

What drives Treasurys?

The lack of movement in both stocks and bonds is due to investors looking for a way the corona virus could improve production in China and spread across the global economy. Although workers across the country are expected to return to factories Monday after the New Year’s holiday extension, efforts to curb the spread of the pathogen have caused some companies to remain closed.

See: Investors are preparing for coronavirus shock when Chinese factories are about to reopen on Monday

More and more economists are forecasting a sharp slowdown in the Chinese economy as the outbreak of the corona virus shows little sign of an imminent end. Health authorities in China have reported more than 40,000 coronavirus cases and over 900 deaths, exceeding the number of deaths from SARS.

Investors will also see some speeches from top Federal Reserve central bankers. Mary Daly, president of the Fed of San Francisco, and Patrick Harker, president of the Fed of Philadelphia, are expected to speak in the late afternoon.

Read: Since the number of coronavirus infections exceeds 37,000, the disease spreads so quickly

What did the market participants say?

“The key this week is how many factories are back online and how much things are delaying again,” wrote Peter Boockvar, Bleakley Advisory Group’s chief investment officer.