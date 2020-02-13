US government bond yields fell and prices rose on Thursday after China reported a sharp rise in confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19, renewing the appetite for government papers that were sold out in the last two sessions.

What do Treasuries do?

The return on 10-year treasury bills

fell 3.5 basis points to 1.592% during the 2-year base rate

decreased by 2.9 basis points to 1.413%. The 30-year bond yield

fell 3.5 basis points to 2.057%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of returns.

What drives Treasurys?

Chinese health authorities streamlined the rating of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which caused the number of new cases to increase by 15,152 and 254 new deaths. Most of this bump comes from Hubei Province, which includes the city of Wuhan, which has been reported as the source of the virus outbreak. The new numbers brought a total of 1,362 outbreak deaths, while the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 59,804 in China alone.

COVID-19 Case List: 14 US cases, jump in China cases according to new diagnostic protocol

The sudden surge increases uncertainty about how quickly Beijing can stem the spread of the pathogen. In recent days, investors have pointed to the declining number of cases as a reason for optimism, but this assumption has been confirmed by Thursday’s numbers.

Futures for the S & P 500

and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

show that US stocks are ready to pull back from the records at the opening bell.

In economic data, consumer prices rose a modest 0.1% in January, but rose 0.2% as soon as the food and energy prices were removed. US initial unemployment claims for the week ending February 8 rose 2,000 to 205,000, underscoring the strength of the job market.

The Treasury will auction its last debt auction of the week and sell $ 19 billion in 30-year bonds in the afternoon.

As for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton will ask legislative questions before the Senate Banking Committee at her confirmation hearing on Thursday. The possibility of their appointment has shaken economists who fear that their unconventional views and skepticism about the Fed’s independence from political interference could disrupt the central bank’s work.

What did the market participants say?

“An increase in coronavirus infections by 15,000 people in Hubei Province was more than enough to achieve a modest global increase in quality and reduce 10-year yields below 1.60%. To be fair, this striking number reflects a methodological change, not a real daily increase in complaints, and speaks for the analytical difficulties at the moment of assessing the negative consequences of the virus, if only because of data quality and consistency issues Jon Hill, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.