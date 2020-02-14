US government bond yields fell Friday ahead of retail sales and industrial production, which could provide clues to the health of the US economy. Investors also examined the spread of COVID-19, the virus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China.

What do Treasuries do?

The return on 10-year treasury bills

TMUBMUSD10Y, -1.21%

fell 2.5 basis points to 1.592% while 2-year return on notes fell

TMUBMUSD02Y, -0.82%

decreased 1.6 basis points to 1.426%. The 30-year bond yield

TMUBMUSD30Y, -1.20%

fell 3.5 basis points to 2.043%.

What drives Treasurys?

Investors will process key economic data that could provide additional information as to whether manufacturing will strengthen in the first phase against the backdrop of the first trade agreement between the United States and China. A snapshot of the consumer could also indicate whether its spending will continue to drive US growth despite the global economic headwind.

Along with last month’s import price data, retail sales will be released at 8:30 a.m.CET in January and are expected to increase 0.3%. Soon after, industrial production data will be released in January at 9:15 a.m. The economists surveyed by MarketWatch expect a decline of 0.3%. To round off the morning data frenzy, the consumer sentiment indicator for corporate inventories is published at 10 a.m. in February and December.

On Friday, China reported another sharp increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19. The National Health Commission reported that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases. This happened after Chinese health officials said they optimized the method of identifying coronavirus cases.

In monetary policy terms, New York Fed President John Williams said Thursday evening that the central bank’s rate cuts had positioned the economy for further growth.

What did the market participants say?

“Today we get retail sales and consumer confidence metrics in the United States. The data from Europe is still weak. Nevertheless, as in 2019, everything revolves around the US consumer, ”wrote Gregory Faranello, head of US interest rates at AmeriVet Securities.

“The continuing concern about the corona virus continues. In reality, we need more time to see the impact from an economic perspective. It is very difficult to determine exactly where things are from day to day. And it is suitable for some of the restless price movements that we experience in both stocks and interest rates, ”he said.