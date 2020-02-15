HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – Two people were killed on Friday morning in a serious crash in northeastern Harris County, possibly caused by a lost load of wet concrete on the road.

One of the victims was LaTonya Earl, a gospel singer who, according to the church of Bethel’s family pastor Walter August, was known in the Baptist and gospel scene.

The second victim was identified as 19-year-old Selvin Maldonado Palacios.

My condolences to the family of Dr. LaTonya Earl and the entire Church in Bethel’s family. Nobody can prepare you for times like this, but you can comfort yourself when you know that it is now in our Lord’s arms. My thoughts and prayers are with you. #bethelsfamily

– Sheila Jackson Lee (@ JacksonLeeTX18), February 14, 2020

Fatal accident update: On closer inspection, our vehicle crime team believes the role of the driver could be reversed. The red car was possibly n / b and the white off-road vehicle s / b. The red car driver might have been the one who lost control, the median jump, and https://t.co/HdK1mouxmi

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO), February 14, 2020

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. in 15400 block on Old Humble Road north of Beltway 8.

A vehicle was heading north on Old Humble Road when it encountered wet concrete on the road that had been spilled from a cement mixer truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The driver lost control, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a vehicle heading south. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was not clear which vehicle was losing control.

The concrete mixer driver had just left a nearby concrete plant and turned on Old Humble Road when, according to MPs, the truck drum started throwing wet cement onto the street.

A concrete track spanned the street where the crash happened, and a mixer wagon was parked nearby.

The MPs believe that Earl and Palacios were killed immediately in the crash.

Earl was an award-winning gospel singer, according to her website. She was also a worship leader at The Church in Bethel’s family in southwest Houston, where she served for 15 years.

Pastor Walter August Jr. of the Church in Bethel’s family said Earl’s loss was the greatest the Church had ever experienced in its 25 years.

“She has a servant heart,” said August. “One of the easiest things to remember is just her natural smile.”

He posted a video on the church’s Facebook page early Friday morning telling her about the heartbreaking news.

August said her death would leave a void in the church.

“When the church sings, they are simply overwhelmed spiritually if the Lord uses them very and powerfully,” said August.

A mourning service for Earl will take place on Saturday February 22nd at 10 a.m. at Bethel’s Place Empowerment Center at 12660 Sandpiper Street. The wake will take place on Friday, February 21st at 6:30 p.m.

Lattimore Materials Co. has sent the following statement to ABC13:

“The safety of our employees, contractors, visitors and the communities in which we live and work has top priority for us. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the two deceased drivers. The investigation into this matter is in close cooperation with the local ones Authorities. We cannot provide any further details until the investigation is complete. “

