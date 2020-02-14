HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – Two people were killed Friday morning in a serious crash in northeast Harris County, possibly caused by a lost load of cement on the road.

One of the victims was LaTonya Earl, a gospel singer who, according to the church of Bethel’s family pastor Walter August, was known in the Baptist and gospel scene.

Fatal accident update: On closer inspection, our vehicle crime team believes the role of the driver could be reversed. The red car was possibly n / b and the white off-road vehicle s / b. The red car driver might have been the one who lost control, the median jump, and https://t.co/HdK1mouxmi

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO), February 14, 2020

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Old Humble Road north of Beltway 8.

A vehicle was heading north on Old Humble Road when it encountered wet cement on the road that, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, had been spilled from a cement truck. The driver lost control, crossed the median and crashed head-on into a vehicle heading south. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was not clear which vehicle was losing control.

The cement truck driver had just left a cement plant nearby and made a U-turn on Old Humble Road when, according to MPs, the truck drum started throwing wet cement onto the street.

A trail of cement spanned the street where the crash happened, and a cement wagon was parked nearby.

The MPs believe that Earl and the driver of the other vehicle died immediately in the accident.

Earl was an award-winning gospel singer, according to her website. She was also a worship leader at The Church in Bethel’s family in southwest Houston, where she served for 15 years.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.