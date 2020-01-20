advertisement

Imagine that the SLU could shoot free throws like in Missouri. The Tigers parted with a 31v31 victory in their defeat in Alabama (88-74) on Saturday.

That perfection, coincidence that it was, was lost. The night before, the Billikens all had the chance to knock out Dayton No. 13 in front of the hectic regular crowd and to qualify for a big place in the NCAA tournament.

But the SLU missed 17 free throws in 37 attempts and suffered an excruciating 78-76 overtime loss.

Oh what could have been. , ,

It was a generally difficult week for the region’s major college programs outside of Champaign, when the Illinois team continued their breakthrough in third grade under the coach Brad Underwood by edging Northwestern 75-71.

This unexpectedly good win kept them in second place in the Big Ten in the 5-2 win and brought them one step closer to big dance.

Here’s how the Region I basketball programs stack up:

1. Illinois (13-5)

With an efficient offensive performance, Northwestern made it difficult for the Illinois team. The wildcats flipped the ball over five times and hit 8 of 19 three-point shots to end the game. But theilli avoided nasty problems, scored double-digit goals from five players, and got their usual off-road game from the guard Ayo Dosunmu late to avoid the excitement.

2. SLU (14-4)

Despite 25 points, the Billikens could only barely assert themselves against the Flyers Javonte Perkins and 17 bounces off Hasahn French, Jordan Goodwin (15 points, 13 rebounds) got them rolling early and pushed for extra time with a clutch play at the end of the second half. SLU led most of the game and would have killed Dayton without the missed free throws. French and Goodwin missed 11 points.

3. Missouri (9-8)

After their astounding 72-45 loss in Mississippi, the Tigers recovered with a more representative performance in Alabama. Their free-throw shots allowed them to hang close to the purple tide before they faded late. What happened if Mark Smith had fire caught from three points away instead of missing eight out of eleven behind the arc? What happened if Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson was it possible to land on the edge instead of missing 12 out of 13 shots? Mizzou could have brought a pretty good team to Summer.

4. SIU Carbondale (9-10)

First year coach Bryan Mullins didn’t enjoy his trip back to Loyola to face his old boss Porter Moser and his old team. The Ramblers struck the Salukis with 64-48 strikes, missing 21 out of 26 shots from the three-point range and only reaching the free-throw line five times. The Salukis returned home to kick Drake 66-49 Eric McGill (18 points, four assists, six rebounds) and Barret Benson (18 points, 10 rebounds) show the way.

5th State of Missouri (9-10)

Bears coach Dana Ford reversed its game rotation, started some substitutes and switched with some previous starters. That didn’t change much as Missouri took a Bradley goal 91-78 at home before bouncing back and defeating Evansville 68-58. Freshmen forward Isiaih Mosley from Columbia, Missouri, scored 23 points and drew eight rebounds in the last game. He has 50 points and 17 rebounds in his last three games. Standout forward Tulio Da Silva did not make this trip because the school called it a family problem. Point guard Tyrik Dixon was paused for two games with a shoulder injury.

6. SIU Edwardsville (4-15)

Suffering for the Ohio Valley Conference cougars persisted when they returned home to lose to Tennessee Tech 72-69 and Jacksonville State 64-56. Zeke Moore scored 16 points in both losses; He has scored 14 or more points in seven consecutive games.

7. SEMO (4-15)

After a dark 84-59 loss to Austin Peay at home, the Redhawks plunged into Murray State and worked overtime in Cape Girardeau. But they also lost this game with 96: 91, although they got 21 points from the newcomer DQ Nicholas – Who has 53 points in their last three games. Sage Tolbert had 16 points and nine rebounds against Murray State before the foul.

Dayton beats St. Louis U 78-76 in extra time

Saint Louis Billikens’ security guard, Yuri Collins (1), is walking slowly after losing to Dayton 78-76 in extra time at the Chaifetz Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Dayton Flyers striker Obi Toppin (1) is asked to flop when the Saint Louis Billikens striker, Hasahn French (11), hits the Chaifetz Arena on Friday, January 17, 20120, in the extension between St. Louis University and drives Dayton into the basket. The SLU took possession of the ball. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Jordan Goodwin (0) of Saint Louis Billikens is defended by Jalen Crutcher (10) and Ryan Mikesell (33) of Dayton Flyers (10) in the first half of the game between St. Louis University and Dayton on January 17, 20120 in the Chaifetz arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Saint Louis Billikens’ Jordan Goodwin (0) scored a game between 69 and 69 at Chaifetz Arena on Friday 17th January 20120 to end the second half and send the game into extra time against Dayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Dayton Flyers striker Obi Toppin (1) shoots a pass from Jimmy Bell Jr. (32) of Saint Louis Billikens striker in the first half during a game between St. Louis University and Dayton on Friday, January 17, 20120 down the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

SLU students illuminated the darkened arena with their lights on their cell phones before the game between St. Louis University and Dayton began on Friday, January 17th, 20120, in the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Dayton Flyers striker Obi Toppin (1) blocks a shot by Saint Louis Billikens striker Hasahn French (11) in the second half of a game between St. Louis University and Dayton on Friday, January 17, 20120, in the Chaifetz Arena , Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

The Saint Louis Billikens striker, Hasahn French (11), holds the ball with pressure from Dayton Flyers, Guardian Dwayne Cohill (35), in the second half of the game between St. Louis University and Dayton on Friday, January 17 20120, in Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

A fan congratulates Jordan Goodwin (0), the security guard at Saint Louis Billikens, who ended the game on Friday 17th January 20120 with a double between 69 and 69 against Dayton. in the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Saint Louis Billikens guard Jordan Goodwin (0) hits Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1), who committed a foul in the first half of a game between St. Louis University and Dayton. January 17, 20120 in the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Saint Louis Billikens’ guardian Yuri Collins (1) commits a foul at Chaifetz Arena on Friday, January 17, 20120, as he drives to basketball in the first half of a game between St. Louis University and Dayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Dayton Flyers striker Ryan Mikesell (33) and Saint Louis Billikens security guard Demarius Jacobs (15) plunge into a game between St. Louis University and Dayton at Chaifetz Arena on Friday, January 17, 20120. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Saint Louis Billikens Guard Demarius Jacobs (15) fouls as he beats Dayton Flyers striker Ryan Mikesell (33) in first-half action in a game between St. Louis University and Dayton on Friday, January 17, 20120, at the Chaifetz Arena. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Saint Louis Billikens striker Javonte Perkins (3) shoots in the Chaifetz Arena on Friday, January 17, 20120, during the first half of a game between St. Louis University and Dayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

St. Louis U v Dayton

Dayton Flyers striker Ryan Mikesell (33) and Saint Louis Billikens guard Demarius Jacobs (15) plunge into a loose ball in the Chaifetz Arena on Friday, January 17, 20120, in a game between St. Louis University and Dayton in the first half. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

