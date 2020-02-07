MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The perimeter production that Minnesota by Payton Willis relied on did not come when the Gophers and their junior guard had exactly the break they needed.

Willis missed three games earlier in the season due to a sprained ankle, and even after three full weeks on the sidelines, he still struggled to find his rhythm on his return. Then he injured his shoulder and had to miss another competition on January 30 in a defeat in Illinois.

“It’s never good to get hurt, but it was a blessing in disguise,” said Willis. “I had a couple of days off and my ankle had to heal completely. It is always a motivation when you get hurt because sometimes you take the game for granted. “

With seven newcomers to the squad this season, the third most Big Ten, the Gophers should be a team in transition. With two broadcasts of major conference programs that had to be suspended among maroon and gold debutants last season, the Gophers imagined relying on Marcus Carr and Willis as firmly as anyone else on the pitch.

Although Carr tends to be inconsistent as a goal scorer, he was an instant success as a leader, passer-by and Ironman. The second child, who started in Pittsburgh, has an average of more than 38 minutes per game in the conference game.

However, Willis was slower to thrive and his health has been an obvious obstacle so far.

The 6-foot-5-year-old, who lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and who played for Vanderbilt in the first two years, shot only 27.1% from the 3-point range in his first nine Big Ten games. Then he went 5-7 from behind against the Badgers on Wednesday, giving the Gophers, their fans and opponents a glimpse of how productive the offensive can be if the outside shots are fired to give star Daniel Oturu more room to work the color.

“Even though I’ve been in a crisis for the past couple of games, the boys still give me the confidence to shoot the ball when I’m open,” said Willis.

If Willis and his wing colleague Gabe Kalscheur can both stay hot in the same game more often, the Gophers (12-10, 6-6) are in good shape for an NCAA tournament. Kalscheur was 3 for 8 out of a 3-point range against Wisconsin.

“It was just a series of bad luck,” said coach Richard Pitino. “If Payton shoots, if Gabe shoots, I’m surprised if they’re missing. They work so hard on it. They can shoot so well.”

One of Minnesota’s best wins of the season was at home on January 15th against Penn State. Saturday’s rematch with the Nittany Lions, currently ranked 22nd in the Associated Press poll, gives the tournament’s selection committee an opportunity to take an even stronger win next month. The Gophers are 1-7 in real street games this season.

“It’s hard to win on the road, but it’s not impossible,” said Pitino, “so our boys have to be able to take on this challenge.”

